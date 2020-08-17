Bitcoin Price Hits 13-Month High of $12,200, Liquidating $22M Shorts

Bitcoin (BTC) activated $24 million of liquidations on BitMEX aloneAug 17 as a fresh relocation saw markets recover $12,000.

Cryptocurrency market daily picture,Aug 17. Source: Coin360

BTC price “clear fake-out” costs shorters huge

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and Coin360 revealed BTC/USD striking $12,200 briefly on Monday.

A subsequent correction handled to eliminate the gains and more, bouncing at $11,785 to recross the $12,000 mark– all within a matter of minutes.

At press time, Bitcoin circled around $12,080, corresponding to 24-hour gains of 2.5% and the greatest price for over a year.

BTC/USD 24-hour chart. Source: Coin360

Despite the mental significance of $12,000, couple of appeared persuaded that Monday’s relocation upwards was a genuine watershed minute.

“Clear fake-out to take liquidity,” Cointelegraph Markets expert Michaël van de Poppe summed up.

On BitMEX, the outcomes of the couple of minutes’ volatility appeared to see– $22.1 million of shorts liquidated on Monday, compared to simply $1.7 million the day previously.

Keep track of leading crypto markets in genuine time here