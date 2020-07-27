Bitcoin Price Hits 10-Month Highs as BTC Aims at $10.5K Resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) struck its greatest in over 10 months on July 27 as bulls took control and sent out the biggest cryptocurrency past $10,350

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and Coin360 validated BTC/ USD reaching highs of $10,363 on some exchanges on Monday– its finest efficiency given thatSept 9, 2019.

Markets continued to take advantage of bullish belief as the trading week started, Bitcoin following safe-havens gold and silver to surprise traders and experts alike.

As Cointelegraph reported, a basket of aspects is assisting to sustain gains, which stay based on traditional resistance levels.

At press time, Bitcoin had actually not yet handled to evaluate $10,500, essential resistance which, if gotten rid of, opens the door to $11,000 and greater.

“Overall bullish but just throwing it out there that a big volume move and close across 10500/11000 will result in the continuation everyone else wants,” Cointelegraph Markets expert filbfilb informed customers of his devoted Telegram trading channel on Monday.

Bitcoin “acting more comparable to gold and silver

“Briefly on traditional markets; Gold and Silver are continuing to rip higher as well as Bond Yield making new lows, while the USD continues to lose ground,” he continued, including:

“Indices overall are sat looking a little precarious after last week’s sell off towards the end of the week. Will need to keep an eye on that but Bitcoin seems to be behaving more akin to Gold and Silver than equities at the moment.”

Safe sanctuaries are the taste of the month amongst financiers as U.S. dollar weak point integrates with unpredictability over both China and coronavirus steps.

Gold is presently at record highs in USD terms, with silver putting in strong efficiency to strike $24

