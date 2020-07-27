Bitcoin Price Finally Snaps Multi-Year Downtrend, but Is $20K Now Possible?

Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied within $50 of the $11,000 mark after handling a strong breakout above the $10,500 level. For the previous 6 months experts have actually kept a laser sharp concentrate on the crucial level and numerous projection that Bitcoin price would skyrocket as soon as the multi-year resistance was wiped out.

Crypto market weekly price chart. Source: Coin360

Cointelegraph factor Keith Wareing suggested that Bitcoin price could rapidly move higher as traders’ belief will have grown progressively bullish after the long-lasting resistance level ends up being a brand-new assistance.

BTC/USD day-to-day chart. Source: TradingView

As the 1-hour chart programs, Bitcoin’s current rise above the long-lasting coming down trendline from the 2017 all-time high, and today’s relocation above $10,500 were sustained by high volume spikes.

At the time of composing, the moving typical merging divergence and the relative strength index are both in overbought area, revealing bulls are presently completely control.

Typically and overbought RSI and MACD function as sell signals but Bitcoin’s price history throughout the years shows that both oscillators can stay deeply oversold as the price rises to brand-new highs.

As pointed out in the other day’s Cointelegraph market upgrade, Bitcoin has actually rallied almost 20% because July 21 and this strong relocation has actually happened without a considerable retest of the previous S/R turns.

Traders needs to keep a close eye on trading volume on the smaller sized timespan as a high drop off in buy volume might perhaps result in a retest of the $9,500 level.

Bitcoin day-to-day price chart. Source: Coin360

According to CoinMarketCap, the total cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $3164 billion. Bitcoin’s supremacy index presently at 62.8%.

