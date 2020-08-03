Bitcoin Price Fills New Futures Gap as Bullish BTC Heads to $12K

Bitcoin (BTC) increased to fill a considerable gap in its price history onAug 3 as bulls stayed in control and took BTC/ USD towards $12,000

Data from price charts consisting of Coin360 revealed the biggest cryptocurrency increasing once again on Monday, after a correction to $11,000

Daily cryptocurrency market photo from Coin360

BTC price targets $11,500 and greater

Earlier, Monday trading started with a $150 “gap” in Bitcoin futures markets on CME in between $11,450 and $11,600

As Cointelegraph reported, anticipation instantly developed around Bitcoin rising to fill deep space, in line with historic propensities over the previous year.

BTC/ USD 1-day price chart. Source: Coin360

Another gap in between $9,660 and $9,930 was currently in location, however provided the bullish price action of the previous 2 weeks, hopes were high that the very first to be filled would be greater, not lower.

At press time, BTC/ USD circled around $11,400, having actually increased to retake the lower bound of the gap however up until now not getting rid of resistance at $11,500

Vays: I’m “still bullish” regardless of $1,200 pullback

The weekend saw a short spurt to $12,000 prior to an abrupt correction led to a $1,200 drop within a matter of minutes.

For experienced trader Tone Vays, nevertheless, even this sell-off did not misshape the total bullish nature of the weekly Bitcoin chart or lower timeframes.

“I still maintain the view that last week was a bullish candle,” he stated throughout the most recent episode of his Trading Bitcoin YouTube series.

Vays included that had he been provided the chance, he would have purchased the pullback listed below $11,000, however was still unsure as to whether Bitcoin had actually dipped enough to protected new assistance.

