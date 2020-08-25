Bitcoin price drop below key support may trigger CME gap fill at $9.7K

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) suddenly fell from $11,823 to $11,102 in the last two days. While on a macro level the digital possession stays in an uptrend, there seem 3 key elements behind the pullback.

XBT-USD 1 week chart. Source: TradingView.com

The existence of a vital resistance level at $12,000, a number of whales taking earnings, and a retest of a significant support location most likely catalyzed the drop.

Bitcoin has a hard time at the $11,800 – $12,500 resistance zone

Since the very first week of August, Bitcoin has actually tried to breach the $11,800 to $12,500 resistance variety. Every among the 5 efforts to rise previous $12,500, $12,000 and $11,800 levels has actually led to high rejections.

One possible factor the $12,000 level has actually worked as a hard resistance location for purchasers is that it has actually been a traditionally appropriate resistance location. After February 2018 and July 2019, this is the 3rd time in 2 years that BTC has actually evaluated this resistance zone.

BTC-USD everyday chart proving key support locations. Source: DonAlt

A pseudonymous trader referred to as “DonAlt” stated while Bitcoin might rebound, bears have a much easier invalidation than previously. He said:

“May find temporary relief here but still looks pretty heavy. Bears have an even easier invalidation now than they had before, if price takes out $11,760 on a closing basis, BTC is probably going higher. Until it does I’ll assume it’s going lower.”

Mind the CME gap

Ever because the price of Bitcoin exceeded $10,000 on July 26, it has actually stayed above the $10,000 to $10,500 support variety.

Given that the $10,000 level has actually ended up being a substantial support level for Bitcoin, the possibility of a significant support retest exists. On- chain expert Willy Woo likewise mentioned that a drop below $10,900 might result in a CME gap fill, which exists at $9,700.

Woo stated:

“The channel we are in is being tested right now. I don’t think it will hold. I don’t usually do price targets, as on-chain only does directionality. But here’s my critical support levels based on TA. BTW, if the 10,900 level fails, the lower 9,700 level would fill the CME gap.”

Whales boost offer pressure by taking earnings

As Cointelegraph formerly reported, a Bitcoin whale who acquired 9,000 BTC in early 2018 just recently took earnings around the $12K level. At the existing price of around $11,300, 9,000 BTC deserves almost $101.7 million.

Some whales seem taking earnings since the $11,500 to $12,000 variety is where lots of are either at breakeven or in earnings.On Aug 16 cryptocurrency expert David Puell stated:

“Finally, unspent whale clusters confirm a great battle taking place. Two actors at play: top buyers at 12k-14k reaching their breakeven price, and current buyers active after the first higher high in over a year. If we get a correction, it will most likely result in another major cluster of re-accumulation at the 10k area (as expected from the volume profile before); if we breakout, well… enjoy the ride.”

Therefore, it appears sensible to conclude that today’s moderate correction was the outcome of Bitcoin’s high rejection at a key resistance variety, some whales taking earnings, and the existence of a significant CME gap at $9,700.