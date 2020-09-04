Bitcoin price dips below $10K as analyst eyes ‘dead cat bounce’

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $10,000 onSep 4 as selling pressure integrated with strength in the U.S. dollar to stimulate more discomfort for hodlers.

Cryptocurrency market daily photo,Sep 5. Source: Coin360

BTC price activates bulls with $9,900 bounce

Data from Coin360 and Cointelegraph Markets revealed BTC/USD struck 4 figures throughout Friday trading, topping 24-hour losses of over 10%.

The biggest cryptocurrency had actually tried to recover $10,500 on the day, prior to capitulating to lose 5 figures for the very first time given that late July.

The move down comes amidst restored bullish check in the U.S. dollar currency index (DXY), with which Bitcoin had actually revealed increasing inverted connection in August.

At press time, volatility was obvious as BTC/USD varied around the $10,000 mark. A rebound took the set to $10,400 minutes after the dive to lows of $9,900.

BTC/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Coin360

Analyst eyes bottom development and brand-new “altseason”

For Cointelegraph Markets analyst Micha ël van de Poppe, there was an eager interest in developing bottom assistance– something which would likely take place at the exceptional Bitcoin futures space of $9,700.

“If we want to establish a bottom formation, I’d say we need to test the low or clearly construct a strong support,” hetweeted

“In that regard, dead cat bounce towards high $10K’s, which then ends up with another dropdown to establish that support.”

Van de Poppe included that weak point in Bitcoin might afterwards stimulate fresh gains for altcoins. Bitcoin’s market cap share stood at 57% on Friday, its least expensive given that June 2019.

Keep track of leading crypto markets in genuine time here