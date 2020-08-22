Bitcoin Macro Trend Unaffected by Chinese Investors’ $50B Tether Exodus

New information from Chainalysis programs Chinese financiers supposedly utilized Tether (USDT) to move almost $50 billion overseas. This has actually led some crypto financiers to question whether Bitcoin rate might be affected by capital flight from China.

Chainalysis scientists stated:

“Over the last twelve months, with China’s economy suffering due to trade wars and devaluation of the yuan at different points, we’ve seen over $50 billion worth of cryptocurrency move from China-based addresses to overseas addresses.”

A big part of the funds were moved through Tether and as this happened the dominant stablecoin saw its market cap increase to a brand-new all-time high at $12 billion on paper.

Is the scenario bullish or bearish?

China, together with numerous other Asian nations, have stringent capital controls that make it challenging for financiers to move large amounts of cash abroad.

If Chinese financiers moved 10s of billions of dollars in Bitcoin (BTC) or Tether entirely to move capital out of China, there is a possibility that a big part of it is offered and developed into money.

Chainalysis stressed that not all of the $50 billion is capital flight, however it can be thought about as the outright ceiling. The scientists stated:

“Obviously, not all of this is capital flight, but we can think of $50 billion as the absolute ceiling for capital flight via cryptocurrency from East Asia to other regions.”

The scientists examined wallets based in China and their deals to addresses in foreign nations. They discovered that $18 billion in Tether was moved from East Asia to other areas.

But the business kept in mind that it is not likely that all of it is capital flight. As such, it is challenging to understand what portion of the funds were moved as a method to move capital beyondChina They described:

“In total, over $18 billion worth of Tether has moved from East Asia addresses to those based in other regions over the last 12 months. Again, it’s highly unlikely that all of this is capital flight.”

If the outflow was simply capital flight being routed into BTC, then this would include selling pressure toBitcoin In such a scenario, there must be some slump in BTC rate as these financiers would be closing their recently opened Bitcoin positions in pursuit of USD or other fiat currencies.

BTC/USD weekly chart. Source: TradingView.com

There is a catch

One variable that makes complex the China USDT exodus theory is that in 2020 exchanges have actually seen their BTC reserves drop to tape lows and more financiers holding their Bitcoin in freezer as they anticipate greater costs in the future.

It is totally possible that, if the funds were moved for the function of capital flight, they might have been offered anytime in the previous year.

Hence whether it might use selling pressure onto the Bitcoin market in the near-term is almost difficult to conclude.

Based on the broad timeframe of the motion of the funds and Tether accounting for a big part of the funds, it is not most likely to have a huge effect on Bitcoin in the short-term.