Bitcoin Investors Swap for Ethereum ‘Wrapped BTC’ to Yield Farm and Chill

Demand for the Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) has actually been growing enormously in the last couple of weeks, with more than 23,100 wBTC ($ 274 million) presently in blood circulation.

According to information from FlipsideCrypto, a digital possession information supplier, over half of these wBTC were minted in the previous month as the decentralized financing sector saw record development.

Net wBTC supply considering that launch. Source: Flipside Crypto

Launched in 2019, wBTC is an ERC-20 token that is pegged to the rate of Bitcoin (BTC). It enables users to relatively transfer Bitcoin to the Ethereum network and communicate with wise agreements.

To get wBTC, users should go to an authorized merchant who will hold the user’s BTC and exchange it for wBTC tokens. Merchants can mint and burn wBTC tokens as required.

The growing need for wBTC reveals that Bitcoin users are looking for high-yield alternatives to holdBitcoin According to a current report by Genesis, a digital currency prime broker, institutional customers are likewise revealing comparable interest.

While there is growing interest in wBTC, its development is likewise pumped up by the yield farming phenomenon as over half of all wBTC in blood circulation is presently secured DeFi loaning procedure, Compound.

Yield farmers worth personal privacy

wBTC is without a doubt the most popular Bitcoin- backed token utilized on the Ethereum network, however it is likewise a central alternative that needs users to go through a know-your-customer treatment and to utilize a third-party custodian service. For some possible users this raises personal privacy and censorship issues.

While institutional interest around DeFi has actually been growing and even reserve banks are starting to get included, lots of users are people who might desire to remain confidential while utilizing wBTC.

As such, the need for RenBTC, a decentralized and confidential option to Wrapped Bitcoin, has actually been rising also.

wBTC and renBTC net supply considering that launch. Source: Flipside Crypto

RenBTC is comparable to wBTC however it includes trustless storage for the Bitcoin being locked. This enables users to totally own their possession and stay confidential at the same time.

While not all DeFi procedures accept renBTC, this token can likewise be exchanged for wBTC and utilized to gain access to DeFi procedures like Compound who just accept the latter.

According to Flipside Crypto, 19% of all brand-new addresses utilizing wBTC in August purchased wBTC through renBTC. This reveals that personal privacy can undoubtedly be a driving element for more development in the DeFi sector.

Purchase quantity for very first acquisition of BTC onEthereum Source: Flipside Crypto

DeFi’s possible appears unlimited however can Ethereum support the development?

As DeFi continues to grow, brand-new security problems are emerging. Not just have numerous DeFi procedures been subject to hacks and breakdowns, however the development of yield farming itself might have repercussions to the tokens included with each platform.

For example, presently more than 50% of all DAI is secured Compound which can interrupt its peg with the dollar. In the case of wBTC, over half of its supply is secured Compound also. The continuation of this pattern might quickly bring liquidity problems for the tokens at hand.

Even more worrying is the reality that the Ethereum network is ending up being significantly slowed down by network blockage and high charges.

While it appears that the future for DeFi and all its associated parts is unlimited, the nascent sector needs a strong structure to base on.

At the minute, the foundation is the Ethereum network however the concern is can it sustain the growing variety of wise agreements and needs being put upon it?