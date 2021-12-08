Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman speaks with Emily Parker, CoinDesk Global Macro Editor and Anchor, to discuss the rise in bitcoin holders in 2021 and government regulations on stablecoins.
Home Cryptocurrency News Bitcoin investment popularity ‘is a longer term story,’ Coindesk editor says
Bitcoin investment popularity ‘is a longer term story,’ Coindesk editor says
ByHanna Shardi
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Yahoo Finance Presents: Lane Rettig, Ethereum Core Developer
On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, Ethereum Core Developer Lane Rettig sat down with Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger to talk about the long...
Apple rises, Alibaba stock pops following management shakeup, Lucid sinks
Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre provides a market overview with Apple shares rising due to a strong demand for iPhones, Alibaba up after the shakeup...
Rivian: Production and delivery of EVs expected this quarter, analyst says
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous speaks with Emmanuel Rosner, Deutsche Bank Lead U.S. Analyst, to evaluate Rivian's growth outlook after going public this past November...
Preacher who spread vaccine lies dies after being hospitalized with Covid-19
Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday.
Miranda Cosgrove talks iCarly, climate activism and executive producing
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous speaks with iCarly executive producer Miranda Cosgrove about her partnership with "Girls Save the World" to inspire young girls and...