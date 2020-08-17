Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits Record Average High With $12K Price in Sight

As the price of Bitcoin continues to satisfy resistance passing $12,000, its hash rate has actually struck a brand-new all-time high.

Data fromBlockchain com verifies that onAug 15, Bitcoin’s seven-day average hash rate reached a brand-new peak of 129.075 EH/s. The accomplishment follows 2 weeks of relatively stagnant hash rate development, with the previous record set on July 28.

Bitcoin 7-day average hash rate. Source: Blockchain

The hash rate is a price quote of just how much computing power miners are dedicating to processing Bitcoin (BTC) deals. A greater average recommends that miners have more faith in success, so there is normally a strong connection in between hashrate and price.

Bitcoin rose previous $12,000 two times in August prior to falling back into the very same mid-$ 11,000 variety. The BTC price continues to satisfy resistance at the $12,000 level, remaining in between $11,700-$ 11,900 variety over the weekend.

Gold and Bitcoin connection

Bitcoin and gold might show to have a more powerful connection in 2020 as numerous financiers turn away from conventional financing throughout the Federal Reserve’s and other reserve banks’ action to the pandemic.

The price of gold just recently passed $2,000 per ounce as Bitcoin might be in the early phases of its own bull run. Bitcoin financier Max Keiser stated that billionaire Warren Buffett’s current financial investment in gold might even press the price of BTC to $50,000.