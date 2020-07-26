Bitcoin Giveaway Scam Hits Popular Indian Youtuber

Ajey Nagar, a Popular Indian YouTuber with 6.7 million customers, is the most recent victim of the continuous BitCoin giveaway scam on Youtube.

The hack occurred on Nagar’s 2nd Youtube channel- CarryisLive where he streams himself playing computer game with YouTubers and stars.

Two Bitcoin giveaway scam marketing videos were apparently published on the channel. Both videos showed bitcoin addresses. One of the videos likewise included a picture of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk allegedly handing outBitcoin The fraudsters were assuring to double the Bitcoin sent out to them.

By press time, Ajey Nagar revealed that his Youtube channel is back to typical.

Source: Ajey Nagar Twitter Post

This is not the very first time Bitcoin giveaway frauds made their method onYoutube As Cointelegraph formerly reported, phony Bitcoin free gifts from channels declaring to come from Elon Musk scammed users out of $150,000 Scammers just recently likewise tried to utilize the “double your money” cons to target VeChain VETERINARIAN tokens holders. YouTube’s legal group has actually argued the platform is immune from liability for cryptocurrency frauds committed as part of its video material or descriptions.