Bitcoin drops to $11.1K as USD currency index frustrates BTC price

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 5% to retest $11,000 onSept 2 as fresh strength in the U.S. dollar currency index appeared to spell problem.

Cryptocurrency market daily photo,Sept 2. Source: Coin360

BTC/USD sees sharp $12,000 rejection

Data from Coin360 and Cointelegraph Markets revealed BTC/USD shedding $850 in under 24 hr on Wednesday.

The relocation follows Bitcoin’s most current quick journey above $12,000 resistance, a level which has actually up until now stopped working to hold in spite of several efforts this year.

BTC/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Coin360

Analyst alerts of “short-term bounce”

Coupled with the bounce off $11,150 was a strong day for the USD currency index, a metric with which Bitcoin has actually revealed strong inverted connection in current months.

After striking its most affordable levels given that 2018, the index rebounded greatly, pushing both BTC and gold, the latter shedding 0.6% on the day to struck $1,957.

USD currency index 5-day chart. Source: TradingView

Commenting on the most recent motions, Cointelegraph Markets expert Michaël van de Poppe however cautioned that the broader crypto market remained in for a correction.

“And that’s why you take some profits on the way up. Significant drop on $BTC here, couldn’t hold the $11,600 area,” he informed Twitter fans.

“Could still, very well, be a wick south, but overall I’m expecting short term bounce coming in. Across the field.”

At press time, BTC/USD circled around $11,400 after a modest healing, strongly recovering its longer-term trading passage with $11,000 as assistance.

Keep track of leading crypto markets in genuine time here