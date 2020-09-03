Bitcoin could hit $500k or drop to zero

In September’s crypto outlook newsletter, Bloomberg’s expert Mike McGlone observed that the cost of Bitcoin (BTC) could either be heading to the $500,000 mark, or it could stop working. McGlone has actually continued to restate that in his view, Bitcoin is set to end up being digital gold. He stressed when again how Bitcoin’s restricted supply and increasing need were crucial adoption indications, and drew contrasts to the 2017 bull run:

“Much of the broad crypto-asset market echoes 2017’s excesses, but the foundation is firming due to expanding decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and finance (DeFi). Limited supply vs. increasing demand is the bottom-line for Bitcoin, with macroeconomic underpinnings that support its march toward the market cap of gold, at a price of $500,000 by some estimates. Or it could fail.”

The approximates that the expert refers to are most likely based upon presumptions that Bitcoin’s market capitalization will ultimately reach parity with gold’s $9 trillion. Dividing that number by the optimum supply of Bitcoin of 21 million produces $428,571. A comparable belief was just recently voiced by The Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano.

Zero to 5 hundred thousand offer a respectable margin of mistake, not likely Bloomberg will be shown incorrect anytime quickly.