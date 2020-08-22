Bitcoin.com Wallet Upgrade Allows Access to Interest Earnings

Bitcoin com, and its partner, Cred, revealed upgrades to its wallet that enable simple access to crypto earnings.

Bitcoin com’s wallet functions combination in betweenBitcoin com and Cred’s Cred Make platform. Users can now access Cred Earn without leaving the wallet app, letting them promise digital properties and get interest payments in another property. It can be accessed through desktop and mobile phones.

Additional updates consist of instant access to day-to-day substance interest and interest payments in the user’s cryptocurrency or stablecoin of option. Cred andBitcoin com stated their combination provides a “fee-free ability for customers to diversify their cryptocurrency portfolio.”

Corbin Fraser, head of item atBitcoin com, stated the 2 business would continue to provide much deeper combination.

“Cred continues to be a frontrunner amongst lending and borrowing platforms. Their dedication to solving financial problems is why we are proud to strengthen our partnership,” he said. “At Bitcoin.com, we strive to offer our customers with the top-tier blockchain services. Through Cred, our customers will continue benefiting from earning interest on their crypto via a secure and licensed financial services platform.”

Cred has actually partnered with other wallet companies, like Houbi, to deal interest earnings to its users.