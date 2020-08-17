Bitcoin Bull Market Things? Top Exchange Volume Soars to $334B in July

The cost of Bitcoin (BTC) has actually increased from $9,088 to $11,800 considering that July 1 by more than 30%. With it, the volume of top-tier cryptocurrency exchanges has actually risen to an incredible $334 billion.

A report from CryptoCompare launched by Bitcoin futures exchange BitMEX states:

“In July, Top-Tier volumes increased 42.1% to $334bn while Lower-Tier volumes decreased 38.1% to $224bn. Top-Tier exchanges now represent 60% of total spot volume.”

The $334 billion figure does not represent the so-called “lower-tier” exchanges, as explained by the scientists.

The volume of top-tier exchanges continues to grow. Source: BitMEX, CryptoCompare

Derivatives market continues to grow as area market stays stagnant

According to the information, the cryptocurrency derivatives market is growing at a quicker rate than the area market. In July, derivatives volume surged by 13.2%, while area volume decreased. The report checks out:

“Derivatives volumes increased 13.2% in July to $445bn. Meanwhile, total spot volumes have decreased by 0.5% to $639.1bn. As a result, derivatives have continued to gain market share and represented 41% of the market in July (vs 38% in June).”

The pattern shows the growing need for cryptocurrency futures and alternatives agreements, which are usually looked for by expert and full-time traders.

The information might be examined in 2 contrasting methods. It might indicate that there is a general boost in need for Bitcoin from traders or the marketplace is reaching an overheated area. When the futures market ends up being the main driver of the Bitcoin market, it can increase the opportunities of a significant spike in volatility.

Since futures agreements are leveraged, and top-tier exchanges offer up to 100x utilize, the opportunities of a long capture might increase if the area market is not adequately matching the futures volume.

For now, the scientists described that the area market volume is climbing up in tandem, albeit at a slower rate. The scientists kept in mind:

“Spot volumes have picked up again towards the end of July amid the current market bull run. Following the July update to CryptoCompare’s Exchange Benchmark Ranking, the data shows that higher risk exchanges have generally dwindled in volumes, as users begin shifting to lower risk (Top-Tier) exchanges.”

Whether the area volume and basic mainstream awareness are adequately high to catalyze a Bitcoin cost breakout above a significant resistance level at $12,500 stays unpredictable.

The weekly chart ofBitcoin Source: TradingView.com

The appeal of Bitcoin grows

On Aug 14, TradingView exposed that Tesla was the most seen possession in America on the platform. A close second was Bitcoin, which acquired 60% considering thatJanuary TradingView stated:

“Tesla stock is the most viewed asset in America. Our data shows that throughout July, Tesla was the most viewed stock in 31 states. Bitcoin was not far behind. Since the start of the year, Tesla’s stock has almost tripled in price. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up 60% year-to-date.”

While the area volume drags, futures volume and the appeal of Bitcoin amongst retail traders are relatively increasing.