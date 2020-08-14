Bitcoin a Hedge Against Elon Musk Mining Asteroid Gold, Say Winklevoss Twins

The Winklevoss Twins recommended that Bitcoin (BTC) is a much better financial investment than gold due to the fact that the metal’s supply will increase after Elon Musk begins mining asteroids.

In an interview with web character and Barstool Sports creator David Portnoy, the Winklevoss Twins declared that Bitcoin is a much better financial investment than gold due to the fact that gold does not have a repaired supply:

“There’s billions of dollars of gold floating in asteroids around this planet, and Elon [Musk] is gonna get up there and start mining gold. […] That’s why gold is a problem, because the supply isn’t fixed like Bitcoin.”

Portnoy fairly asked, “Is that, like, a real statement?” to which the creators of Gemini cryptocurrency exchange responded, “yeah.”

To even more restate the concept that gold is inferior to Bitcoin, among the twins stated that “gold is for boomers” including that Bitcoin is “the only set property in the galaxy.”

Space mining is not a originality, in reality Planetary Resources– a company preparing to mine asteroids for revenue established in 2016– has actually up until now generated $50.3 million according to business information siteCrunchbase As Cointelegraph reported at the end of 2018, the company was later on obtained by Ethereum- focused blockchain company Consensys.

Some anticipate that with more advancement of area travel innovation we might quickly see a brand-new area race in between personal business that are wanting to mine minerals in area. CNBC recommended in May 2018 that products depending on the belt of asteroids in between Mars and Jupiter hold “wealth equivalent to about $100 billion for every individual on Earth.”