Birx warns 9 cities, California’s central valley about increasing coronavirus cases

“We are concerned that both Baltimore and Atlanta remain at a very high level,” Birx stated on the call. “Kansas City, Portland, Omaha, of course what we talked about in the Central Valley (in California).”
“We are seeing a slow uptick in test positivity in cases in places like Chicago, Boston and Detroit and DC,” she stated, including that the infection has actually gotten in a brand-new stage.
“This outbreak is different from the March, April outbreak in that it’s in both rural and urban areas,” Birx stated.
In Wednesday’s call, she stated the issue recently fixated increasing numbers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois andVirginia
“Although we’re seeing enhancements in a few of the red states and a few of the states have in fact moved from remaining in a red classification– that was more than 10% test positivity– to under 10%, …