Birx defends herself as Pelosi accuses Trump administration of spreading disinformation on Covid-19

On “State of the Union,” Birx informed CNN’s Dana Bash that she has “tremendous respect” for Pelosi, however slammed a New York Times short article last month that reported she had actually painted a positive view of the pandemic to the White House throughout a vital duration in getting control of the infection.

“I have tremendous respect for the speaker, and I have tremendous respect for her long dedication to the American people,” Birx stated, including, however, that she might have “brought forth the data” to support her analysis had the Times talked to her.

“I have never been called pollyannish, or nonscientific, or non-data driven,” Birx stated. “And I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives.”

But Pelosi doubled down Sunday early morning on a remark she supposedly made behind closed doors on Thursday night implicating Birx of spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

Politico reported Pelosi informed White House chief of personnel Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Birx was the “worst” which they remained in “horrible hands” with her. Asked on ABC’s “This Week” whether the account held true and if she believes in Birx, Pelosi stated, “I think the President is spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee, so I don’t have confidence there, no.” Birx likewise informed CNN on Sunday that the United States has actually gotten in a “new phase” in the coronavirus pandemic, stating that the infection …

