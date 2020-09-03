Birthday boy Thiem dominates Nagal to breeze into third round By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Tennis: United States OPEN



New York City (Reuters) – Second seed Dominic Thiem commemorated his 27th birthday with a commanding 6-3 6-3 6-2 triumph over India’s Sumit Nagal on Thursday to relocation into the third round of the U.S. Open.

Austrian Thiem, seeking his maiden Grand Slam title, won a frustrating 74% of his very first serve points and fired 7 aces past the unskilled Nagal, breaking him 7 times in the two-hour contest.

Thiem, who was runner-up at the Australian Open, has actually just played 5 sets at the competition after very first-round challenger Jaume Munar retired.

“It’s difficult to say where I stand because I recently played a lot of exhibition matches,” stated Thiem, who lost his opening match at the Western & & Southern Open recently.

“Hopefully, I can get back to the level before we stopped due to the (COVID-19) crisis.”

Nagal ended up being the very first Indian in 7 years to win a songs match at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday however the 23-year-old revealed just flashes of luster in a one-sided clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Thiem broke Nagal in his very first service video game and raced into a 3-0 lead prior to the Indian conquered his slow start to go toe-to- toe with the world number 3 in the longer rallies.

Nagal broke back in a.