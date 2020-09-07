Birmingham stabbings: ‘Strong response’ to manhunt CCTV

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police are looking for this man after an attacker killed one victim and wounded seven other people

Police hunting a man suspected of killing one person and injuring seven others in stabbings across Birmingham city centre say they have had a “strong response” after releasing CCTV footage.

The attacks in the early hours of Sunday sparked a massive manhunt.

Images of the man officers want to find were published on Sunday evening.

Detectives have been working through the night following leads from the public to identify and find the suspect, West Midlands Police tweeted.

The attacks happened at four different locations across the city centre during a 90-minute spell.

A 23-year-old man was killed in Irving Street at 01:50 BST on Sunday, while a man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, suffered critical stabbing injuries.

Five other people, aged between 23 and 33, were injured and taken to hospital. Two have since been discharged.

CCTV footage released on…