Birmingham stabbings: One killed and seven hurt in manhunt – Armenian News

A knifeman who killed one man and wounded seven other people in a two-hour stabbing rampage across Birmingham city centre is being hunted by police.

The first stabbing was in Constitution Hill at 00:30 BST then the killer moved south, apparently attacking at random, BBC News officers said.

The stabbings did not appear terrorism related, gang related or connected to disorder, West Midlands Police said.

Murder inquiry detectives said they were hunting a single suspect.



The force urged anyone with CCTV or mobile footage to contact them.One man died, another man and a woman suffered critical injuries and five other people were left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ch Supt Steve Graham said the attacker went on to stab people in Livery Street, Irving Street and finally in Hurst Street, where the city’s Gay Village meets the Chinese Quarter, at about 02:20 BST.

A woman who was out celebrating her 29th birthday described how she helped another woman who was “on the street bleeding heavily”.

Nikita Denton, of Edgbaston, said: “My best friend Jay held her head and talked her through everything the whole time and wouldn’t leave her side.

“She looked very dazed and confused, she couldn’t talk. But she was talking to my friend with blinks.”

When paramedics arrived they asked them for help.

“I got water and…