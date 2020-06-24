Birmingham Bullring shopping centre evacuated over ‘man armed with machete’

Birmingham‘s Bullring shopping centre was evacuated this morning after reports a man was seen armed with a machete.

Police said they had arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

“A bag left in the centre was initially thought to be suspicious, but [was] found to contain toiletries,” West Midlands Police officers added.

The centre’s managers said it had now fully reopened.

More follows…