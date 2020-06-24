Birmingham Bullring shopping centre evacuated over ‘man armed with machete’

Suspicious bag later found to contain toiletries, say police
Birmingham‘s Bullring shopping centre was evacuated this morning after reports a man was seen armed with a machete.
Police said they had arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
“A bag left in the centre was initially thought to be suspicious, but [was] found to contain toiletries,” West Midlands Police officers added.
The centre’s managers said it had now fully reopened.
More follows…
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to learn or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.