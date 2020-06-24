Home Top Stories Birmingham Bullring shopping centre evacuated over ‘man armed with machete’

Birmingham Bullring shopping centre evacuated over ‘man armed with machete’

By
Jackson Delong
-



































Birmingham Bullring shopping centre evacuated over ‘man armed with machete’ | The Independent







Suspicious bag later found to contain toiletries, say police

Birmingham‘s Bullring shopping centre was evacuated this morning after reports a man was seen armed with a machete.

Police said they had arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

“A bag left in the centre was initially thought to be suspicious, but [was] found to contain toiletries,” West Midlands Police officers added.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Sharing the entire story, not only the headlines

The centre’s managers said it had now fully reopened.

More follows…

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to learn or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.



Source link

Post Views: 8

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2020 - reporter.am