Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire – Highlights & Stats

Ian Cockbain struck an explosive, unbeaten 84 from just 38 balls as Gloucestershire brushed aside Birmingham Bears by 57 runs in a rain-truncated Vitality Blast clash at Edgbaston.

In a game shortened to 12 overs per side by rain, Gloucestershire amassed a hefty 157-3 after being put into bat by the Bears – Cockbain managing six fours and seven sixes in his blistering innings, sharing in a second-wicket stand of 89 with Miles Hammond (41).

The scoreboard pressure then told on the home side as they were bowled out for 100 in reply, with left-arm spinner Tom Smith claiming a career-best 5-16. Having at one stage been 55-1, Birmingham lost their last nine wickets for 45 runs in 42 balls.

Earlier, after Gloucestershire were inserted, 19-year-old offspinner Dan Mousley, making his T20 debut, bowled Chris Dent (3) with his fourth ball, but that only served to bring Hammond and Cockbain together at the crease.

They took their side to 42-1 from four overs and then smashed 22 from the fifth as Cockbain welcomed Tim Bresnan into the attack with a four and three sixes from his first four balls. Two more successive sixes off Olly Stone took Cockbain to a 19-ball fifty.

Hammond’s impressive supporting role ended when he lifted Henry Brookes to point, but Gloucestershire’s momentum remained, with only two…