Birm’ham 1 – 3 Derby

Birmingham’s Sky Bet Championship status was protected in spite of a 3-1 loss versus Derby at St Andrew’s.

An error by Derby captain Wayne Rooney which resulted in Ivan Sunjic’s 56 th- minute equaliser appeared to make Blues safe however Charlton’s defeat at Leeds got rid of the slim possibility of transfer.

Late objectives from Morgan Whittaker and alternative Louie Sibley clinched it for the Rams after Graeme Shinnie put them ahead in the 6th minute.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham, 17 – who has actually signed a 5- year agreement with Borussia Dortmund – missed out on 3 very first- half opportunities prior to leaving to what seemed cramp in the 75 th minute, relatively in tears.

It was the 3rd time in the last 6 seasons that Blues had actually kept up on the last day, after leaving transfer from the Championship with 1 -0 wins at Bristol City in 2016-17 and Bolton in 2014-15

Derby win at Birmingham on last day

Image:

Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham and Derby County’s Wayne Rooney complete for the ball



Birmingham made the worst possible start after yielding from Derby’s opening possibility, after simply 6 minutes.

Marc Roberts made a genuine hash of attempting to clear Chris Martin’s safe looking cross and Shinnie thumped house a very first- time drive from simply outside package.

Bellingham appeared identified to sign off with an objective and he went close 3 times in the very first half.

First he fired a shot on the turn directly at replacement goalkeeper Ben Hamer after Kelle Roos had actually been required off following an accident with Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Then he went close two times within a matter of seconds simply after the half hour, poking broad from close quarters then heading versus the bar.

But Derby stayed a risk on the break and Jason Knight required Lee Camp into action with a well- struck angled drive that was reversed the post.

The Blues had a significant let- off in the seventh minute of time included on prior to half- time.

Martyn Waghorn’s chip dropped over the bar with just Camp to beat when the visitors broke promptly on a Birmingham corner.

Rooney was at fault with the mistake that resulted in Birmingham’s equaliser in the 56 th minute.

The Derby captain made a hash of a clearance after unconvincing headers from Roberts then Curtis Davies following a corner and Ivan Sunjic thumped house a deflected left- foot drive from 15 lawns.

Rooney was offered no time at all to compensate his mistake as he was withdrawn in the 65 th minute for George Evans as part of a triple replacement by supervisor Phillip Cocu.

Whittaker’s very first objective came as he stooped to head house beyond Roberts on the line after Birmingham stopped working to clear a totally free kick.

Sibley, the alternative, offered the scoreline a rather lovely appearance in Derby’s favour when he roared house an increasing angled shot from the edge of package in the 2nd minute of time included on.

What the supervisors stated …

Birmingham caretaker Steve Spooner: “To go that long without a triumph is really worrying. We understood the scenario when we was available in and we have actually attempted to put our stamp on it and we have actually seen that in the enhancement in efficiencies.

“But unfortunately we haven’t had enough games (in charge) to have got that win.”

Derby’s Phillip Cocu: “It was what we had actually concentrated on after a challenging end to the season versus leading groups in the league. If you win your last video game to end the season you get a favorable sensation and specifically now with Morgan (Whittaker) and ‘Sibs’ (Louie Sibley) getting their objectives.

“We sat down before the game and knew we have to have the right mindset. We knew it would be tough as they needed at least a point but we pushed until the end.”