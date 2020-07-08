Birdwatcher who had cops called on him Central Park Karen refusing to cooperate with investigation

The black birdwatcher who had police called on him with a white woman in a viral online video in New York’s Central Park has refused to cooperate with the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation to the incident.

Amy Cooper, 41, was branded ‘Central Park Karen’ in May after she was caught on cellular phone video telling cops that she had been threatened by Christian Cooper, 57, after that he asked her to put her dog on a leash.

Ms Cooper was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree on Monday.

But Christian Cooper (no relation) has not cooperated with the prosecutor’s investigation, and says that he believes the girl has suffered enough after having her reputation destroyed and being fired from her job.

‘On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price,’ Cooper said to the New York Times. ‘That’s not enough of a deterrent to the others? Bringing her more misery just may seem like piling on.

‘If the DA feels the requirement to pursue charges, that he should pursue charges. But he can do this without me,’ Cooper added.

Announcing charges on Monday, Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney, said: ‘Our office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

‘We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.’

Cooper was issued a desk appearance ticket and you will be arraigned on October 14.

If convicted, she could be given a conditional discharge or sentenced to community service or counseling rather than jail time.

During the incident on May 25, Ms Cooper was asked by birdwatcher Christian to put her dog on a leash, as park directions dictate.

In a Facebook post, he claimed the dog was ‘tearing through the plantings’ in the Ramble section of the park, and told her she should go to another area of the park.

When she refused, that he pulled out dog treats, causing her to shout at him to maybe not come near her dog.

Amy Cooper then called the authorities on Christian, adopting a hysterical tone when talking to the operator and demanding that officers respond because she was being threatened.

Christian recorded the interaction on his phone, in video which then went viral.

‘I’m in the Ramble, there is a man, African-American, he’s a bicycle helmet and he is recording me and threatening me and my dog,’ she said hysterically to the 911 operator as she gripped her dog’s collar tightly.

‘I am being threatened with a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately!’

When she hung up, and put her dog on a leash, Christian replied: ‘Thank you’. The video then ends.

In the aftermath of the video Cooper surrendered her dog, Henry, to the cocker spaniel rescue group she had adopted him from two years before. She has since been reunited with the dog.

She has however been fired from her job as a head of insurance portfolio management at Franklin Templeton.

After the backlash, Ms Cooper released an apology via a public relations firm saying she ‘reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about his intentions’.

‘He had every right to request that I leash my dog in a area where it was required,’ she said in a written statement.

‘I am well conscious of the pain that misassumptions and insensitive statements about race cause and could not have imagined that I’d be involved in the type of incident that occurred with Chris.’

Ms Cooper’s 911 call was seen by many as a stark example of each and every day racism and fueled outrage in the time leading up to the road protests sparked by the authorities custody death of George Floyd.

And despite Christian Cooper’s decision maybe not to cooperate with the investigation, Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, a professor of constitutional law at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice believes he still has a part to play in below.

‘If the authorities believed she was really being attacked, they are able to have come in with guns drawn and she would have already been the only witness in this — outside that video that may or may not have surfaced,’ Browne-Marshall said to The Times.

‘This is not only about Christian Cooper. The community has been harmed by those things of Amy Cooper and, in order to rectify this, then the individuals of New York need to have their day in court, even though Christian Cooper is a reluctant witness.’

The incident also inspired New York state lawmakers in June to pass a law which makes it easier under civil rights law to sue a person who calls an officer on somebody ‘without reason’ because of their back ground, including race and national origin.

The new law, that was signed last month, holds an individual who makes such 911 calls liable ‘for injunctive relief, damages, or any other appropriate relief’ in a civil lawsuit.

Ms Cooper was charged under a current false-report law that has been long on the books and does not reference race.

Christian, a Harvard graduate who works in communications, has long been a prominent birdwatcher in the city and is on the board of the New York City Audubon Society.

Christian told The View that he accepts Cooper’s apology, but he believes the incident is section of a more deeply problem of racism in America that must be addressed.

‘I do accept her apology,’ Christian said.

‘I think it’s a first faltering step. I think she’s gotta do some reflection on what happened because up until as soon as when she made that statement it absolutely was just a conflict between a birder and a dog walker, and then she took it to an extremely dark place.

‘I think she’s gotta type of examine why and how that happened,’ that he said.