Bird-lovers outraged as remote-control plane is deliberately flown at  rare sea eagles

A bird-lover has voiced his outrage after he noticed a remote-control plane getting used to purposefully swoop at sea eagles.

Wildlife photographer Anthony Robertson was taking photos of birds at Don in northern Tasmania final week when he seen the sea eagles being harassed.

Mr Robertson informed Daily Mail Australia he noticed a ‘lovely younger White Belly Sea Eagle leaving a Macrocarpa Pine tree simply earlier than being chased by the remote-control plane.’

Wildlife photographer Anthony Robertson voiced his outrage after recognizing two White Bellied Sea eagles being deliberately swooped at by a remote-control plane (pictured)

Mr Robertson photographed the assault (pictured) at Don, in Northern Tasmania, final week

He noticed the blue and white mannequin plane (pictured) by means of his superzoom digital camera lens

‘I noticed this eagle fly out over the river, its mate flew as much as fly round with it and it was far sufficient away that we initially thought there have been three sea eagles,’ he stated.

Mr Robertson then seemed by means of his superzoom digital camera lens and noticed the birds had been being attacked by a blue and white toy plane.

Using his 600mm lens, Mr Robertson captured a number of photographs of the mannequin airplane chasing and diving on the eagles.

Mr Robertson stated: ‘The eagles then fled to the duvet of some gum bushes by the riverside.’

THE WHITE BELLIED SEA EAGLE The White Bellied Sea Eagle is an Australian chook of prey It has a white physique with a gray again and wings The eagle is frequent throughout coastal areas of Australia It eats fish, turtles and sea snakes as nicely as smaller birds and mammals Source: Birdlife Australia

The wildlife fanatic stated he was outraged on the assault on birds that are classed as a ‘susceptible’ species in Tasmania.

‘I could not imagine what I had witnessed,’ Mr Robertson stated.

‘As I drove dwelling I began to get angrier and angrier.’

‘I hope it is simply younger individual that regrets what they’ve accomplished however on this society, who can inform,’ he stated.

Mr Robertson stated he contacted the Department of Primary Industries Parks, Water and Environment to report the incident.

The photos had been shortly shared round social media by different involved chook lovers.

One Facebook consumer wrote: ‘This individual must be stopped.’

Another commenter requested: ‘Seriously what is unsuitable with some individuals?’

Mr Robertson stated he was angered by the assault on the ‘susceptible’ species