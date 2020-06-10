Bird figurine is earliest Chinese artwork ever discovered, say experts | World news

A tiny figurine of a bird, carved from burnt bone and no larger than a £1 coin, is the earliest Chinese artwork ever discovered, according to a global team of archaeologists.

The carving, significantly less than 2cm in total, has been dated to the palaeolithic period, between 13,800 and 13,000 years back, which pushes back the earliest known date of east Asian animal sculpture by a lot more than eight millennia.

It was available at Lingjing in the Henan province of China, and takes the proper execution of a bird sitting on a pedestal, which researchers say indicates it may participate in an entirely original artistic tradition, unconnected to other ancient styles present in Europe or Siberia.

“When you consider it under the microscope, you really notice it was [made by] an artist,” says Francesco d’Errico, a director of research for France’s National Centre for Scientific Research, who is based at the University of Bordeaux.

That is clear not only from the minute detail of the carving, that he says, however the form opted for by its creator.

“If you consider the tail, you see that it’s too big, and the reason for that is that [otherwise] it wouldn’t stand on the pedestal but would fall forward on its head.”

Instead, the figurine is beautifully balanced and stands upright if set on a flat surface. “It’s very small, but in fact it’s quite refined.”

Similarly, the method used to blacken the bone from which the bird is carved, though not yet fully comprehended, required great technical skill, d’Errico says.

The earliest known carved figures date from a much earlier period, up to 40,000 years back, and contain animal and human figures sculpted from mammoth ivory, that have been discovered in the Swabian Jura mountain range in what is now Germany.

Until now, however, the earliest animal sculpture found in east Asia dated from around 3,000 BC.

The Lingjing bird is much smaller than the Swabian Jura figures, and the representation of the bird standing on a pedestal is unique in palaeolithic art.

Though the people who made the sculpture were modern humans who manufactured and used complex hunter-gatherer technologies, using refined tools, needles and beads, several other sophisticated cultures from exactly the same period show no proof of creating sculptures, says d’Errico.

The figure is excessively well-preserved, so much so the researchers have now been able to identify the methods used to carve each of its 68 factors – including incised marks intended to represent its eye and bill.

Though its precise meaning and function to its hunter-gatherer owners can’t ever be fully known, its form gives some clues, according to d’Errico. Almost certainly too small to be always a personal ornament or meant to be on display, that he says, “it looks like an object that you would carry with you in a bag, perhaps with other objects.

“Perhaps a shaman could use many of these objects [by throwing them down] to predict the future. So there were perhaps other little animals carved by exactly the same person, or bones or other items, that were carried around.”

The findings are published in the journal Plos One.