BioShock: The Collection



Price: $49.99 - $34.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 02:16:07 UTC – Details)



Game requires download of at least 31 GB. microSD card required (sold separately). Storage requirements may change, visit 2k.com for details.

Bioshock 2 remastered: see Rapture through the eyes of subject delta, a fearsome big Daddy prototype on a life-or-death mission to Rescue his missing little sister.

Bioshock Infinite: the complete Edition: indebted to the wrong people, private investigator Booker dewitt must take on an impossible task: travel to a flying city above the clouds, and Rescue a Woman named Elizabeth.