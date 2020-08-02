Biologist on lawmaker's mask claim: That's not how it works

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Associate professor of biology and CNN contributor Erin Bromage calls Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert’s claim that his mask is to blame for his coronavirus diagnosis “one of the silliest, dumbest things I’ve heard all week.” #CNN #News

Post Views: 7

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR