Binotto “questioned himself” amid Ferrari struggles

The Italian attire has actually fallen away from the front of the field in 2020, and dealt with a bruising trip in Belgium last weekend which was among its least competitive provings for many years.

The troubles the group has actually dealt with in 2020, with its engine having actually lost power and its vehicle too draggy, have actually triggered some to recommend that Ferrari requires modification at the top.

But while Binotto understands he has total assistance from Ferrari’s senior management, so was never ever fretted by such talk, he has actually exposed that he did consider his own position.

Asked in an interview with Corriere della Sera if he ever felt his position remained in risk, Binotto stated: “Honestly never, because I know I have the support of my managers. But I questioned myself. I thought about whether I was suitable for the role of team principal.”

Binotto said that he eventually concluded that he had what it takes to help turn things around for Ferrari, even though he accepted that he had perhaps not done everything perfectly.

“I could have done better in some areas, for example the technical reorganisation could have been done earlier,” he stated. “But I believe that my 25 years in F1, and the knowledge of this company, are key elements to do well in this job.”

Ferrari reshuffled its technical structure previously this year so that Binotto …