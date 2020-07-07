Bindi Irwin posts a cute photo of her ‘little family’

Piggy planted a kiss on Irwin’s cheek in the photo.

BINDI IRWIN AND HUSBAND CHANDLER POWELL EXPLAIN HOW THEIR HONEY MOON HAS BEEN ‘SLIGHTLY CRAZY’

“My little family,” the Australian zoo conservationist captioned the picture.

Powell commented, “We both love you.”

The couple adopted their puppy in December. Piggy made an appearance in a number of of their photos from their impromptu wedding at the Australia Zoo in March.

BINDI IRWIN AND FAMILY HAVE TREATED SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN 90,000 ANIMALS HURT IN AUSTRALIA WILDFIRES

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, along with the aftermath of the Australian wildfires, Irwin and Powell decided not to honey moon and used that money to assist the struggling zoo. The pair also opted to return to work looking after the animals.

Irwin and Powell sat down with their family and other staffers the day after their wedding to discuss the financial hardships of the facility for an Animal Planet special titled “Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown” that is scheduled to air on July 11.

“The pandemic has severely affected Australia Zoo financially… I can’t even come close to paying bills. We’re having to stand down staff and it’s very emotional,” Terri Irwin said in the trailer.

BINDI IRWIN PENS SWEET MESSAGE TO LATE FATHER, STEVE IRWIN, AMID WEDDING PLANNING

The wife of the late Irwin also revealed that the zoo’s weekly payroll was 52 percent of their earnings sufficient reason for the zoo shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, they are able to not sustain that cost.

The Australia Zoo eventually surely could reopen its doors in June.

Steve Irwin, known as TV’s beloved “Crocodile Hunter,” was killed by a stingray while filming off the Great Barrier Reef on Sept. 4, 2006. He was 44.