Bindi Irwin honours late father Steve Irwin in new video from her wedding

Bindi Irwin has shared the methods she honoured her late father Steve Irwin on her wedding day in a new video.

In the clip from her wedding to Chandler Powell, it incorporates footage from the celebration, in addition to outdated footage of Irwin and her father when she was younger.

“I think that dad’s with us too in a way,” Irwin will be heard saying in a voice-over. “I feel that his spirit lives on in all the things that we accomplish that I really feel like he’s going to be there strolling beside me and Robert as we head down that aisle.

“I can’t wait.”

The video from the March ceremony then reveals the second Irwin and Powell exchanged vows at her household’s zoo in Australia, earlier than exhibiting the couple lighting a candle in her father’s reminiscence.





“This is such an incredibly special day,” the 21-year-old mentioned earlier than acknowledging the entire couple’s family and friends who couldn’t attend the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“And then there’s also the people that couldn’t be here because they’re watching over us and they’re our guiding lights and this candle is to represent dad, who I wish could have been here in person, but I think it’s really special that he’s always with us,” Irwin mentioned as she grew to become emotional. “And he walks beside us in everything that we do.”

“In a way, he brought us together,” Powell added. “So it’s superb that he introduced us collectively and due to all the things you guys constructed right here, we’re capable of stay the life that we stay.

“He was my hero growing up and it means the world that he’s always with us.”

Later in the video, Irwin’s mom Terri congratulated the couple and expressed the happiness that Steve would have felt.

“Bindi, you’re the most beautiful girl and Chandler, you’re the most perfect man to marry Bindi,” Terri mentioned. “And I know Steve’s here and I know he’s smiling on you. Congratulations.”

Irwin’s brother Robert additionally remembered their father, telling his sister: “Walking you down the aisle today, Bindi, it was probably the greatest honour and the most special moment of my life. I couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Chandler to the family and I know Dad would be proud.”









The emotional clip ended with footage of the couple posing in entrance of animals on the zoo and sharing their happiness at being husband and spouse.

In March, Irwin shared the primary photograph from the non-public ceremony on Instagram, the place she revealed that she and Powell had been planning the wedding for over a 12 months however had needed to change all the things because of the pandemic.





“We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history,” Irwin wrote. “Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens.”