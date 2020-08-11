Bindi Irwin Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child With Husband Chandler Powell!

A brand-new infant is concerning the Australia Zoo, however this time, it’s Bindi Irwin who is pregnant!

The 22- year-old wildlife conservationist made the statement on Tuesday, selecting to submit a lovable picture of herself and husband Chandler Powell holding up a mini uniform for their coming addition!

Bindi, who wed her love on March 25, exposed it's still early in the pregnancy, however could not wait to share the news with her 3.6 million Instagram fans. She composed in the caption:

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.

Chandler and I are happy to reveal that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this unique minute in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we truly desire you to be part of our journey from the start of this brand-new life chapter. We could not wait to share the news as this lovely little being has actually ended up being the most vital part of our lives. Your assistance implies the world to us. Please let me understand your finest guidance and send out excellent vibes & & prayers to our little sweetie. Love & & light."

The earliest child of Terri Irwin and the late Steve Irwin got hitched almost 5 months earlier, selecting not to postpone her weddings to Chandler amidst the …