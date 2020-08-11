Bindi Irwin announces her pregnancy, five months after her wedding

Nearly five months after her wedding to Chandler Powell, Irwin shared the news of her pregnancy on Tuesday, writing on Instagram: “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.”

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” she composed.

“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter,” she included.

Irwin, an enthusiastic conservationist like her late dad, wed Powell in March in the gardens of Australia Zoo inQueensland The place was opened by her grandparents in the 1970 s and is still run by the Irwin household.

Her dad, referred to as “the Crocodile Hunter,” passed away in 2006 at the age of 44 when a stingray barb went through his chest throughout recording for a documentary. Bindi’s mom, Terri, welcomed the news on Twitter, stating she was “over the moon” at the couple’s news. “This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart,” she stated by means of social networks. “While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud,” she included. Powell marked the news with a declaration published to Twitter, saying that …

