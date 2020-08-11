Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child: ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021’

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Bindi captioned a picture of the couple smiling broad while holding a charming infant zookeeper t-shirt embroidered with “Australian Zoo” on it.

BINDI IRWIN POSTS A CUTE PHOTO OF HER ‘LITTLE FAMILY’

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” she continued.

Bindi concluded her post by asking fans to share their “best advice” and to send out “good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart.” She signed off by composing, “Love & light.”

This will be the couple’s first kid together. The statement comes almost 5 months after the set tied the knot at the Australia Zoo in an unscripted wedding event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BINDI IRWIN MARRIES CHANDLER POWELL IN PRIVATE CEREMONY WITH NO GUESTS DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

“March 25 th 2020 ❤ þ 0f; We held a little event and I wed my finest …