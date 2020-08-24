Binance launches new hackathon and accelerator for the Indian DeFi ecosystem

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance is carrying out a hackathon in India concentrated on decentralized financing (DeFi) that will be followed by an accelerator program.

Dubbed “Build for Bharat,” the business declared that this is the first-ever DeFi- focused hackathon and velocity program being performed inIndia

In a blog site onAug 24, the business stated that through the hackathon, they mean to bridge the space in between blockchain and mass adoption in India.

Binance prepares to shortlist 100 groups for the centerpiece after evaluating application sent prior toSep 11. “We’re interested in DeFi products around mini-tokens, micro-financing applications, blockchain datasets, blockchain-AI solutions and more,” a Binance representative informedCointelegraph

While DeFi is the concern, Binance will likewise accept other tasks around fiat-to-digital possession entrance options, trading platforms, payment and remittance options, digital possession wallets and stablecoins.

While the existing DeFi ecosystem of India is substantially little, Binance is anticipating big involvement due to the direct exposure the occasion will make it through its partners a representative informed Cointelegraph, including:

“Since we’ve made the announcement, we have seen a great deal of positive interest from individual developers and startups alike […] All in all, we can expect higher participation for this upcoming hackathon compared to previous ones.”

The chosen groups will go through a trial phase that will last up untilSept 20. Participants chosen from the trial will complete in the last round, which will consist of mentorship and evaluation of the tasks.

Five winners of the hackathon will get benefits from a swimming pool of 3,000,000 rupees (~$ 40,500) and likewise get and assistance from Binance’s blockchain ecosystem.