Binance Buying a Traditional Bank Is Not a New Idea, CZ Says

Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, is thinking about acquiring or establishing its own bank.

The business’s CEO Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, exposed the news throughout an AMA session hosted by Binance- owned CoinMarketCap on July 22.

Could it take place?

During the AMA, CZ highlighted that the idea of acquiring or constructing their own bank has actually been flowing around Binance for a while. When inquired about Binance’s strategies to “ever launch a bank with all the world products,” CZ addressed that “the idea of buying a bank came up like a thousand times.”

CZ elaborated that bank acquisition concepts have actually been talked about, however Binance still does not have any particular strategies to reveal at the minute. “There are a number of initiatives or discussions that are just ongoing,” the CEO kept in mind, including that Binance has actually a number of groups concentrated on banking-related chances. CZ kept in mind that his participation in these conversations is restricted.

Binance’s CEO likewise highlighted that the relationship in between the traditional monetary system and the crypto market has actually seen a significant shift over the last few years. “Two years ago none of traditional financial banks wanted to work with crypto exchanges,” while today charge card business along with significant international banks are going crypto, CZ stated.

One more channel to communicate with regulators

The shift is supplying Binance with a more beneficial position in regards to cooperation with traditional monetary gamers. CZ says that the exchange is undoubtedly thinking about a much deeper combination with banking services. However, getting or producing their own bank will not resolve all the issues in between the 2 markets, notes Zhao.

The CEO elaborated:

“At the same time, buying a bank doesn’t solve all the problems. It probably gives us just an easier channel to talk to a regulator.”

Binance is obviously dealing with problems with monetary guard dogs all over the world. Regulators in Malaysia and Malta have actually openly specified that the exchange is not licensed to run in these nations.

After getting the most significant crypto site, CoinMarketCap, in April 2020, Binance acquired Swipe, a company concentrated on crypto-to-fiat Visa debit cards, in earlyJuly Binance CEO CZ is referred to as the most affluent figure in the crypto market, with a net worth doubling from $1.3 billion in 2019 to $2.6 billion by 2020.