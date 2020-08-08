Billy Vunipola: I let England down at 2019 World Cup and want to repair relationship with my brother | Rugby Union News





Billy Vunipola states he has actually done a ‘great deal of self-reflection’ after the 2019 World Cup

Billy Vunipola thinks he let down England at in 2015’s World Cup and has actually even stopped working to deal enough assistance to brother Mako.

The Saracens number 8 has actually exposed he utilized the coronavirus lockdown for “self-reflection”, and now desires to offset wasted time with team-mates and household.

Vunipola exposed he has actually spoken to members of England’s World Cup team over a number of “personal” concerns, stating just that his “head was in the clouds” for parts of Japan 2019.

England thumped double safeguarding champs New Zealand 19 -7 in the semi-finals just to be stung 32-12 by South Africa in the last.

Vunipola has actually now confessed to a number of imperfections …