Billy Vunipola: I let England down at 2019 World Cup and want to repair relationship with my brother | Rugby Union News

Billy Vunipola: “My head was in the clouds and I didn’t want to take ownership for things that I did. It’s hard to admit it sometimes and tell people around you that you are wrong.”
Last Updated: 07/08/20 11: 17 pm
Billy Vunipola thinks he let down England at in 2015’s World Cup and has actually even stopped working to deal enough assistance to brother Mako.
The Saracens number 8 has actually exposed he utilized the coronavirus lockdown for “self-reflection”, and now desires to offset wasted time with team-mates and household.
Vunipola exposed he has actually spoken to members of England’s World Cup team over a number of “personal” concerns, stating just that his “head was in the clouds” for parts of Japan 2019.
England thumped double safeguarding champs New Zealand 19 -7 in the semi-finals just to be stung 32-12 by South Africa in the last.
Vunipola has actually now confessed to a number of imperfections …