Billy Sharp and Oliver Norwood sign new Sheffield United contracts | Football News

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp and vice-captain Oliver Norwood have signed new contracts with the club.

Striker Sharp, who has scored 93 goals in 197 appearances during his third spell at the club, has agreed a two-year deal to keep him at Bramall Lane before the summer of 2022.

Midfielder Norwood, meanwhile, has signed a three-year contract, running before the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Sharp told the club’s internet site: “This was a no-brainer for me, personally. I’ve said previously about wanting to finish my career here and the talks were pretty simple.

“I desire to be a part of this squad for the next 2 yrs and see what heights we can reach. The manager and the staff have pushed me to get fitter, stronger and have helped me turn into a better player.

“I was over the moon when the gaffer came to me and this feels like it is the best contract I’ve signed, but I’ve worked extremely hard on and off the pitch to earn the deal.”

Sheffield United will be pushing for a European place when their Premier League season resumes away to Aston Villa on June 17 following a coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Chris Wilder’s side, who only won promotion to the top-flight last season, are seventh – two points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester United with a game at hand.

Norwood said: “There’s been a deadly pandemic that’s hit the country, therefore it is taken additional time then we’d have all hoped, but I honestly wouldn’t have felt comfortable signing at any given time when the club was in a bit of as yet not known in terms of what it would be losing financially.

“Obviously, though, I’m delighted to commit my future to a club which has had the most effective of me, but there’s so much more ahead as I continue steadily to mature and grow as a player.

“I’ll often be grateful to Sheffield United for giving me the opportunity to establish myself as a Premier League player, but we’re perhaps not settling for where we’re now.

“We’ve all been written off previously, but now we’ve made people sit up and get sucked in, we’ve proved people wrong for a long time now and that is the mentality of the group.

“We’re now ready to finish the season off and who knows where it will take us.”

