Billy Joel playing a discarded piano is the happy we need right now

A rep for Joel confirmed to CNN it indeed is the Piano Man in the video, but failed to offer comment.
The 71-year-old performer was captured on what is apparently a cellular phone camera, playing a Ragtime-type tune on the piano out near the street.
He’s seen wearing a motorcycle helmet and, in accordance with Newsday, that he was on a motorcycle ride when that he noticed the piano on the curb in the community of Huntington.
“Not bad. The action is good,” Joel could be heard saying in the video after tickling the ivories. “It just needs tuning. And the finish is beat. It’s a perfectly good piano.”
“It’s a shame to throw it out,” he adds.
Joel suggests donating the piano to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store, and someone off camera can be heard saying there’s a thrift store nearby.
“They’d probably take it,” Joel says as he continues to examine and play notes on the piano.
The YouTube video is dated as having been uploaded on June 26. There’s no word on the fate of the piano.