Billy Joe Saunders fined £15,000 by British Boxing Board of Control for social media video | Boxing News

Billy Joe Saunders has actually been fined ₤15,00 0 by the British Boxing Board of Control for publishing a social media video which appeared to excuse domestic violence.

The WBO super-middleweight champ recorded himself exercising on a punch bag in a barn, recommending guys on how to strike their female partners if moods flared throughout the continuous coronavirus pandemic, which led to an intense reaction on social media.

Promoter Eddie Hearn formerly stated he was “appalled” by the actions of the WBO super-middleweight champ.

“It was so idiotic,” Hearn informed Talksport “It was so aggravating due to the fact that I understand Billy well. He’s an actually excellent kid, with an actually excellent heart. He does a lot for the neighborhood, he does a lot for charity, however every now and then he does the most foolish things. The world has actually altered and understood about all kinds of various things, about how you require to deal with individuals.

“It’s one advance, 4 actions back with Billy Joe Saunders and it is aggravating.

“He’s got this mindset where it’s me versus the world. Sometimes you can have a discussion with him and state ‘Bill, what are you doing?’ And often that can make it even worse. I leave him alone now and when I speak with him, I will be informing him, you’re a prat, what are you doing?

” I can just inform you, he does have an excellent heart, he didn’t imply anything in the video, however you simply can’t do it, particularly when you remain in your position. It’s undesirable for Joe Bloggs down the street to do it. It’s far more undesirable for a world champ fighter to be doing it.

“Thinking you’re having a laugh, or not having a laugh, young people are watching that video. People who are in abusive relationships are watching that video. You cannot do it, it’s unacceptable.”

Saunders responded in March by informing Talksport: “I can just take it back and apologise. I will be contributing ₤25,00 0 to support the domestic violence charity. It was a ridiculous thing to do, however it has actually been done and I can’t take it back.

“It wasn’t suggested to be recommending ‘go and strike your better half and your enjoyed ones’.

” I am getting a lot of dislike mail wanting me dead, wanting my household and my kids dead.

” I am who I am, I am not going to state I will never ever make another error in my life. I do not purposefully imply to make these errors, I didn’t have a great education.

“I am not intentionally causing the public any harm at all. I only put it out because I thought it was a laugh, clearly it wasn’t.”