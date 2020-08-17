Billy Horschel’s hot putter not enough to keep up at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C.– Billy Horschel rode a cooperative putter all week at the Wyndham Championship, completing 2nd amongst the field in strokes acquired: putting. It’s among the strengths of his video game, and it was the main reason his name was plastered on the leaderboard all weekend long at Sedgefield Country Club.

But requiring to transform one more time to keep his wish for triumph alive, Horschel misfired.

Consecutive rounds of 5-under 65 over the weekend showed not to be enough to keep speed with a red-hot Jim Herman, as Horschel’s overall of 20 under par came up one shot short. He had a chance for birdie on the 72 nd hole, a 9-foot putt that began a comparable line to that of playing partnerDoc Redman But while Redman’s putt acted one method, Horschel’s went another and left him to stand a runner-up surface after leading for much of the afternoon.

“That was tough. Doc gave me a fairly good read,” Horschel stated. “I hit it the way I wanted, I felt like I started on my line and about halfway to the hole I thought I made it, and it just snapped off. It was disappointing because I had two good looks the last couple holes and just wasn’t able to convert.”

Horschel began the day 3 shots off the lead, however he stormed in front by playing his very first 8 …