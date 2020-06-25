Billy Gilmour: Scotland boss Steve Clarke says Chelsea midfielder will need to earn call-up | Football News





Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour has an enormous future with Scotland, in accordance to Steve Clarke

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke insists {that a} call-up for Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour will be purely depending on {the teenager}’s sport time at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old broke onto the Premier League scene earlier than the season was suspended in March, incomes particular reward from Sky Sports’ Roy Keane for his efficiency in opposition to Everton.

Such plaudits led to requires his inclusion within the Scotland set-up and, whereas Clarke reiterated the midfielder has an enormous future with the nationwide aspect, he will solely be included on advantage.

“Obviously, they haven’t played a lot of games since the shutdown [and] Billy has been on the bench for the games that Chelsea have played,” Clarke mentioned.

Clarke says Billy Gilmour’s game-time at Chelsea will dictate if he’s referred to as up or not

“Listen, Billy is an enormous prospect and will be an enormous participant for Scotland sooner or later. Whether the long run is in September, or October or November, or whether or not it is a 12 months it is going to be determined by Billy’s performances [and] how he performs if he will get an opportunity to play.

“It’s a place the place we’re very sturdy – now we have a extremely good group of midfield gamers – so it is nice to have that competitors in that place.

“In an international environment, you don’t always get what you want which is two top players for every position. Billy is certainly in the mix.”

Scotland’s preparations for a vital play-off in opposition to Israel proceed after the sport was put again till October due to the postponement of Euro 2020 and the coronavirus shutdown.

While preparations have been at a complicated stage earlier than what Clarke described as “events had overtaken the football”, he’s assured that Scotland will have ample time to put together for the rearranged fixtures.

Due to the postponement, nonetheless, Scotland face the bizarre prospect of commencing their subsequent Nations League fixtures earlier than their a lot anticipated Israel play-off.

“We had done a lot of preparation for it, we worked on some online work with the players sending them little video clips preparing them for the Israel game that was obviously massive for us,” Clarke mentioned.

“Now we’ll need to re-jig these clips, work in the direction of a distinct goal. Obviously these September video games, it is good that now we have received these video games.

“The next group of the Nations League is really important as well and we want to do good things in that, we want to be really competitive.”

Clarke is hopeful a small variety of followers will attend Hampden Park

It is probably going that these matches will be performed with out full crowds, although there stays a slim chance leisure of social distancing measures might but see small numbers allowed at Hampden Park.

Clarke believes that his gamers ought to be used to taking part in with out followers by that stage, even when he will not be and is assured his gamers will be up to velocity fitness-wise.

“September will probably come too soon for a crowd to be in,” Clarke mentioned.

“Maybe a really, really small crowd will be possible in an arena the size of Hampden, maybe you could think about getting five, 10,000 people in socially distanced. Some kind of atmosphere will be better than no kind of atmosphere.

“By that stage, the gamers will actually be extra used to it than I will be as a result of it will be my first expertise of an empty stadium, whereas the gamers by that point will have performed various matches behind closed doorways they usually will have a greater really feel for it.

“The English season will stop, you will have the European window in August [which] will be a second pre-season for the English-based players [and] the Scottish Premiership will have been up and running for at least four weeks so those boys should be in a decent shape.”