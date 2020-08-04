Bills sign former Jets OL Brian Winters after surprise release

Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly might have torn his ACL by Amy Kaplan

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 10: (New York City DAILIES OUT) Brian Winters #67 of the New York Jets in action versus the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, NewJersey The Jets beat the Giants 34-27 (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The former New York Jets guard has actually discovered a brand-new house within the department.

It was rather apparent that New York Jets basic supervisor Joe Douglas set his primary concentrate on enhancing the group’s offending line this offseason. The requirement appeared after seeing quarterback Sam Darnold run for his life through his very first 2 seasons in the NFL.

After signing the similarity center Connor McGovern and guard Greg Van Roten in totally free company, it was an inevitable conclusion that there was no area staying for Brian Winters, however it took them till this past Sunday to lastly release him.

A complete day later on, the AFC East competitor Buffalo Bills struck and signed Winters to an agreement. No monetary information have actually been exposed since this writing.

Brian Winters slides right into Buffalo’s beginning lineup

The Bills remained in desperate requirement for a brand-new beginning guard. This past Friday, best guard Jon …