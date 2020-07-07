Bills’ Jake Fromm text message controversy was ‘learning opportunity’ for team, co-owner Kim Pegula writes

FLASHBACK: BILLS QUARTERBACK JAKE FROMM APOLOGIZES FOR RACIST TEXT MESSAGES

“In early June, we managed the situation in which a racially insensitive text message conversation surfaced involving among our rookies, quarterback Jake Fromm. For me, this was the opportunity for us to practice what we preach—to listen, learn and love,” Pegula wrote. “This was a learning opportunity for him and us, and a chance for Jake to create better relationships going forward. I understand he’s had multiple conversations with the team and individual players, and it will continue being up to him to determine how that he’s going to heal those wounds.”

Text messages from Fromm resurfaced in June amid the escalating racial tensions in the U.S.

In text messages from March 16, 2019, Fromm said that he believes “guns are good” and then he added, “Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”

SAINTS’ DEMARIO DAVIS WELCOMES NFL’S REPORTED PLAN TO PLAY BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM

After the photos of the texts were posted on the web, Fromm instantly put out an apology, and he said that he had apologized in a team meeting aswell.

“I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words ‘elite white people’ in a text message conversation,” Fromm said. “Although I never meant to mean that I am an ‘elite white person,’ as mentioned later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart just isn’t.”

“Now, more than ever, may be the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being fully a part of the solution in this country,” Fromm added. “I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When Fromm sent those text messages, he was the starting quarterback for Georgia. He was the Bills’ fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.