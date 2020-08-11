Bills’ Ed Oliver describes feeling ‘violated’ after unjustified arrest

Jason Garrett looks as uncomfortable in Giants colors as you ‘d believe (Photo) by Mark Powell

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills responds versus the Miami Dolphins throughout the 2nd quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Miami,Florida (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ed Oliver shared his disappointment concerning his current arrest, with officers taking him into custody for DWI despite the fact that he passed a Breathalyzer test.

Buffalo Bills defensive deal with Ed Oliver revealed his disappointment concerning his current arrest after officers took him into custody for DWI in spite of the truth that a Breathalyzer test revealed no alcohol in his system, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

All charges versus Oliver were later on dropped, and the second-year male out of Houston stated that the justice system saw him as “guilty until proven innocent, not innocent until proven guilty.” Now exonerated, he appears to have actually gained from the scenario, per Buffalo press reporter Josh Reed.