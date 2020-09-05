Bills CB White signs four-year $70 million extension By Reuters





All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White accepted a four-year, $70 million agreement extension with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, several outlets reported.

The offer consists of $55 million ensured and brings the overall worth of his agreement to $82.1 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter stated the numbers were validated by White’s representatives and would mark the most surefire cash ever for a cornerback. “His new money average also is the highest,” Schefter stated.

White, 25, made first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2019 after connecting for the NFL lead with 6 interceptions. He likewise tape-recorded 58 takes on and 2 forced fumbles.

He has 12 interceptions and 181 takes on in 47 profession begins given that being chosen by the Bills with the 27th general choice of the 2017 NFLDraft The only contest he missed out on was the 2019 ending when Buffalo rested crucial gamers ahead of its postseason video game.

–Field Level Media OLUSSPORT Reuters United States Online Report Sports News 20200905T234525 +0000