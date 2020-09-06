Bills and All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White finalizing huge four-year extension

Tre’Davious White simply earned money big-time cash by the Buffalo Bills.

It’s excellent to be Tre’Davious White and the Buffalo Bills heading into the 2020 NFL season.

According to Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network, “The Bills and Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White have an agreement on a massive new extension, sources say. Another big-time player getting paid.” He ended that tweet with 3 cash bag emojis, and that’s how we understand White earned money the huge dollars by the Bills on Saturday night.

The #Bills and Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White have a contract on an enormous brand-new extension, sources state. Another big-time gamer making money. &#x 1f4b0; &#x 1f4b0; &#x 1f4b0; — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Bills are giving CB Tre’Davious White a four-year, $70 million extension, including $55M guaranteed, source tells ESPN. Total value of deal is $82.1M. White is doing his deal after three years, which makes it even more striking. He is 25 years old and could hit the market again.” Look for White to have a ball in his 20s starring on this Bills defense.