Billionaire’s son indicted in college admissions cheating scandal

Amin C. Khoury, 54, who has homes in Palm Beach, Florida, and Mashpee, Massachusetts, was indicted on two counts, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud concerning programs receiving federal funds, and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

He was indicted by a Massachusetts grand jury Tuesday.

Khoury is the 57th person to be charged in the college admission scandal in which actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have already been sentenced.

Nancy Sterling, a spokeswoman for Khoury, said he had nothing to do with William “Rick” Singer, the mastermind of the scheme who has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the federal investigation.

“There was no test or class cheating. His child’s college application was completely accurate and contained no misrepresentations about being a fake athlete or anything else. We look forward to this process to rebut the government’s claims,” Sterling said. Khoury, who is the son of billionaire Amin J. Khoury, is accused of agreeing to pay former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst $200,000 to designate his daughter as a tennis recruit to gain admittance to the school, despite the fact that his daughter’s tennis skills were “below that of a typical Georgetown tennis recruit,” according to a press release from prosecutors. Prosecutors claim Khoury flew to Massachusetts with $200,000 in cash, gave $180,000 of the money to a third party, who then…

