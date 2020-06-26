Billionaire Steve Wynn lists Vegas mansion for sale at $25m

One of America’s richest men is attempting to sell his 13,500sq ft European villa which boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a wine closet, a pool and a spa for $25million.

Steve Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Resorts whose net worth is estimated at $3.1billion, has put his property, called Museo, up for sale.

The estate, which overlooks a golf course, hits the market after Wynn, the casino magnate, completed a $16million renovation, according to luxury real estate firm Ivan Isher.

Steve Wynn, the casino billionaire, is attempting to sell his property on ‘billionaire’s row’ in the Summerlin section of Las Vegas Valley

The 13,500sq ft, 1.5-acre property at 1717 Enclave Court in Summerlin is listed for $25million

Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Resorts, renovated your home for around $16million after buying it in March 2018

Property records indicate that your home on 1717 Enclave Court in Summerlin, Nevada, belongs to Wynn, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

If Wynn can sell for his selling price, it would easily eclipse the 2016 sale of a 31,000sq ft home on the same street that once belonged to magician David Copperfield.

Copperfield sold his property for $17.55million, probably the most expensive home sale ever recorded in the Las Vegas area.

Enclave Court is recognized as ‘billionaire’s row’ among local real estate brokers due to its huge mansions.

Wynn bought your home in March 2018 for $13million. It was that year’s priciest residential real-estate sale in the Las Vegas region.

He completed the purchase only a month after he resigned as CEO of his company as a result of accusations of sexual misconduct, which he’s denied.

The home is located in a double-gated part of Summerlin called Country Club Hills.

The European-style villa includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a wine closet, a backup power system, a gazebo, a pool, and a spa for $25million

‘The current owner completely reimagined the space, making a timeless experience with incomparable finishes and museum-quality art protection and display,’ the real estate brokerage firm Ivan Sher Group said

The home also has gilded doors, silk carpeting, a wine closet, a game room, a full butler’s pantry

Wynn bought your home in March 2018 for $13million. It was that year’s priciest residential real-estate sale in the Las Vegas region. The image above shows the media room

The above image shows the property’s garage, which seemingly have enough room to suit at least three cars

The home offers a view of the TPC Summerlin Golf Course and the La Madre Ridge Mountains

The 1.5-acre property includes a colonnade front facade. Behind its solid wooden door entrance is just a cascading staircase, backlit ceilings with revamped lighting fixtures, plush silk carpeting, and a eucalyptus wood arched hallway.

There’s also a state-of-the-art media room, a den that may be converted into a children’s playroom, a kitchen with two Wolf stovetops, two full-size refrigerators, and two microwaves.

There’s also an additional kitchen which has a fully equipped butler’s pantry.

The ‘owner’s suite’ features a bedroom that has ‘luxurious his and hers chambers,’ according to Ivan Isher.

The man’s ‘retreat’ carries a shower crafted from stainless steel – tailored to appear like Wynn’s yacht.

The above image shows one of many living rooms on the property. The real estate agent does not indicate that Wynn may be the owner, but property records show he purchased the home

One of the kitchens on the property is observed above. One kitchen includes a fully equipped butler’s pantry and one other kitchen has two Wolf stovetops, two full-size refrigerators, and two microwaves

Behind its solid wooden door entrance is just a cascading staircase, backlit ceilings with revamped lighting fixtures, plush silk carpeting, and a eucalyptus wood arched hallway

The Ivan Sher Group said that the property offers ‘museum-quality art protection and display’

The above image shows your wine closet on the house. Wynn purchased the property in 2018 – monthly after that he resigned amid accusation of sexual misconduct. He has denied the accusations

The woman’s section includes three chambers comprising a complete bath, shower, salon, massage room, and an opulent closet.

‘This is among the finest domiciles available in the nation,’ Sher said in the release.

‘The current owner completely reimagined the space, making a timeless experience with incomparable finishes and museum-quality art protection and display.’